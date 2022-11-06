FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled fierce flames after a sailboat caught fire overnight.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze behind a home along the 2300 block of Southwest 27th Terrace, just after 1 a.m., Saturday.

Crews arrived to find the fully involved vessel.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported, but the boat was a complete loss.

