FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled fierce flames after a sailboat caught fire overnight.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze behind a home along the 2300 block of Southwest 27th Terrace, just after 1 a.m., Saturday.
Crews arrived to find the fully involved vessel.
Firefighters were able to put out the flames.
No injuries were reported, but the boat was a complete loss.
