FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Public Schools district is enhancing school safety as students are set to come back to the classroom.

That’s happening on Aug. 16, and the district’s new chief safety and security officer detailed technology and personnel upgrades made over the summer months, Tuesday.

“Many cameras throughout our schools, enhancing those cameras from analog to digital and also having additional security measures as you come into the school as you’re entering the schools,” said Jaime Alberti, Chief Safety and Security Officer. “It’s not just about the technology but also about ensuring that we have the personnel that supports the schools and provides additional security at that school.”

The county is also expanding security measures to include a new Behavioral Threat Assessment Department. The team will be responsible for evaluating threats, which will work to stop a problem before it happens.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.