DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida business owner is using her power and access to mobile home to help the residents in the states affected by the deadly tornado outbreak.

A memorial wall has been erected in Mayfield, Kentucky to commemorate the lives lost after 35 confirmed tornadoes swept across several states.

The heartland is still reeling from last weekend’s devastation that has left tens of thousands of homes without power and so many structures leveled.

The pain ripples all the way to South Florida, prompting many to step up to deliver donations.

In Dania Beach, Gigi Stetler, the CEO of RV Sales of Broward is lending a helping hand to to help those who need a place to stay for a while.

“We’ve got all these RVs going to Kentucky,” she said. “We will get these units to Kentucky one way or another.”

With a couple of thousand dollars raised, Stetler turned her holiday party on Saturday into a fundraising event to send RVs to the storm-ravaged states. All proceeds raised will go directly to the cause.

Attendees at the holiday event said Kentuckians can count with their help.

“That couldn’t be a better cause. Those poor people got ravaged with that tornado, and any way we can help them, we’re happy to do it,” said Mike.

“They need help, and they are all hurting down there,” said event goer Linda Evans.

Stetler has used her company and organization to help others before, like when Good Karma Pet Rescue needed to get supplies to Louisiana after Hurricane Laura.

While Saturday night’s event may be good-natured and all smiles, Stetler said she knows how families in the heartland are hurting, and any bit helps.

“They have nothing there, so we really have to come together and do something,” she said.

If you would like to make a donation to the RVs for Needs initiative, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.