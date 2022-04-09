MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A wild street shootout in Miramar rattled nerves and led to a crash in the middle of rush hour traffic.

Miramar Police units responded to the scene of the incident along the 7900 block of Riviera Boulevard, near the county line, just before 6 p.m.

A witness said the gunfire was preceded by raised voices between two men in two cars.

“I hear some yelling and stuff like this, and then they say, ‘You ain’t going nowhere, you ain’t going nowhere!'” said the witness, “and I hear like a shooting.”

The witness heard what sounded like roughly 20 shots.

Police said the driver in one of the cars involved took off.

Moments later, the driver of the second vehicle, a black Nissan, followed suit, but instead, it slammed into a white Chrysler.

Caught in the chaos was Gary Cochran, the driver of the Chrysler. He described the violent chain of events.

“It happened so fast. I was ducking,” he said. “It was quick, ‘Pop, pop, pop, pop.'”

Investigators said the driver of the Nissan immediately jumped out and fled on foot.

“He was running right there, and he tried to get into another car so he can flee the scene, and nobody tried to let him in, so then he ran along,” said the witness.

The mess backed up traffic on nearby University Drive, just north and south of the Florida Turnpike, long after two men who were willing to shoot at each other were gone.

7News cameras captured evidence markers all over the pavement.

The sudden gunfire exchange left Cochran shaken but thankful.

“It just happened so fast, they were shooting. I just thank God I’m alive,” he said.

Police have not provided a description of the car driven by the subject who got away or of either of the two men involved. There is no indication that either of them were hurt.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miramar Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

