Runcie: COVID-19 positivity rate must drop below 5% before schools can reopen

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie and the county’s school board discussed important changes to the upcoming school year in an online meeting, including when students will be allowed to return to classrooms.

Tuesday’s meeting takes place as schools across South Florida are adjusting to a new lesson plan.

The Broward School District initially planned to wait until October before considering students’ return to classrooms, but Runcie said he and the board will evaluate the situation once online classes begin and assess the possibility of a reopening of campuses every two weeks.

“We want our kids in school as soon as possible and that, I think, that’s the message we need to get across,” he said.

Nevertheless Runcie said, COVID-19 positivity rates in Broward must be under 5% for at least two consecutive weeks before schools can reopen.

“We’re certainly going to continue monitoring the conditions. As soon as they’re absolutely favorable, we’re going to move in the direction to reopen schools,” he said.

Online learning in Broward is set to start Wednesday, Aug. 19.

