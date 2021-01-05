Runcie: Broward teachers must return to classrooms next Monday

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie released a video message welcoming everyone in 2021, telling teachers they must return to the classroom next week as accommodations expire.

“Everyone who received an accommodation was also informed that it would end on Jan. 8. That date has not changed. All accommodations will expire this Friday, and all instructional bargaining units and all ESPs are required to return to their school work sites next week starting Monday, Jan. 11,” he said.

Runcie also said Broward schools are not a major source of the virus.

He said online learning has been harming many students academically, socially and emotionally. However, students can maintain the option to learn from home.

