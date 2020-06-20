Runcie: Broward students to split school work between on-campus, online learning

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools officials are hard at work making preparations to reopen schools in August, and students can expect to see several changes in their way their classes are taught.

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said on Saturday that once classes resume on Aug. 19, students will spend 50% of their learning on campus, and the rest will continue online.

Runcie said a lot of their decisions came after receiving input from parents.

“Input from our community has been critically important, and I thank all of you that have taken the time to respond to our surveys,” he said.

The superintendent said other details about the reopening are still being worked out.

Schools across South Florida have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

