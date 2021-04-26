Runaway tire hits car on turnpike in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver ran into some turnpike trouble when a runaway tire bounced from one side of the highway into the other and hit her car.

She somehow managed to walk away despite getting smashed by the dangerous debris.

The tire came bouncing off a trailer that was being pulled by a truck in the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike and into the southbound lanes.

When the woman saw the tire bouncing her way, she wondered if she should go left or right because she knew she couldn’t slam her brakes as cars whizzed past her, so she did her best to stay where she was and tried to slip underneath the tire.

She sustained minor injuries as the tire slammed into the hood of her car and hit her windshield. She was able to safely pull her car over without causing any further damage.

7News spoke to the driver, Nianah, shortly after she pulled over.

“And I couldn’t go this way because of the bar over here, and I couldn’t go that way because of those cars, and I couldn’t brake because I didn’t want the back car to hit me, so I’m thinking I could probably speed up, but it’s just, like, we met directly. And then the car just went onto the dash and hit the glass and everything just shattered,” she said.

The driver of the truck pulling the trailer stopped after the tire came off and hit the car.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

