PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Port Everglades saw a cruise comeback.

Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas set sail on its inaugural voyage Saturday evening.

The ship was given a water salute as it left the port.

Celebrity Cruises’ ship, Celebrity Edge, also set sail, making it the first time in more than 15 months that two cruise ships sail from Port Everglades on the same day.

