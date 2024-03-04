PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 34-year-old man working as a stateroom attendant aboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas was arrested on Sunday upon the ship’s arrival at Port Everglades.

Arvin Mirasol, a Philippine national, is accused of secretly placing hidden cameras inside guests’ staterooms to capture them undressed.

Homeland Security Investigations agents said they were alerted to the disturbing allegations by the cruise line, prompting them to board the ship upon docking.

Ship security reportedly directed agents to Mirasol, leading to the confiscation of his electronics.

Upon examination, several video clips from inside the bathrooms of unknown staterooms were discovered, with at least two capturing children or teenagers using the facilities, authorities said.

According to HSI agents, Mirasol confessed to the acts, stating that he targeted cabins based on his preferences.

He reportedly admitted that on some occasions, he hid under the bed while guests were in the shower.

As a result, Mirasol faces charges of two federal crimes: production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Mirasol appeared in federal court Monday morning, where he was ordered detained until his trial.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.