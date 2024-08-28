PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 34-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography while working aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, according to officials.

Arvin Joseph Mirasol, a stateroom attendant on the Symphony of the Seas, was sentenced in Miami federal court on Wednesday.

Mirasol, who is a citizen of the Philippines, was detained after a guest discovered a hidden camera in their bathroom on Feb. 25 and reported it to ship security, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

Authorities said that upon the ship’s arrival at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on March 3, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents searched Mirasol’s electronics, uncovering numerous videos of children in various stages of undress. One video reportedly showed Mirasol installing a camera in a guest’s bathroom.

Investigators revealed that Mirasol had been secretly recording passengers, including children as young as 2 years old, since December 2023, the USDOJ said.

According to investigators, he would enter guests’ rooms while they were showering and hide under their beds to record them exiting the shower.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.