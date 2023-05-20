FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters came together in downtown Fort Lauderdale to take part in a rally for reproductive rights.

Demonstrators representing several nonprofit organizations marched to City Hall along North Andrews Avenue on Saturday afternoon with their message against abortion restrictions.

Protesters said they want the issue on the 2024 ballot.

“It’s about women having control over their own body. That’s the bottom line,” said protester Leslie Sheffield. “This is human rights, reproductive rights; this isn’t right or wrong. This is civil rights.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a six-week ban on abortion with few exceptions in a private ceremony held April 13.

The law is set to go into effect if the state’s current 15-week-ban is upheld in an ongoing legal challenge.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.