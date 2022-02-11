LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A first responder who suddenly found himself caught in an ambulance emergency in Lauderhill shared his account of what turned out to be an attempted carjacking of his rescue truck.

The dangerous and unexpected turn of events was not what rookie Lauderhill firefighter Devitch Nemorin was expecting to encounter Tuesday night, outside of station 1-10.

“It’s shocking, crazy, the last thing you expect to happen,” he said.

Nemorin said a man hopped the fence, crawled through the window of his rescue truck, turned the lights on and put the vehicle in reverse.

“As soon as the truck started rolling backwards, we thought, ‘What could possibly happen if he takes the truck?'” he said.

Police said the man that caused all the commotion is Freddie Ross. He is currently in the middle of a mental evaluation.

Nemorin thought he might have needed help when he first approached, but he quickly realized this was a perilous situation.

“At that point, instincts is coming in defend myself in the safest way possible,” he said.

When the intruder decided to drive the truck away, Nemorin knew they’d have to stop him.

“Me and my partner, we both were on the same mindset, and we handled the situation as easily as possible,” he said.

The rookie firefighter dragged the man out and secured the truck like an old pro.

“We train for a lot of things, but this is one of the things. You just expect the unexpected. That was unexpected, and we handled it the best way possible,” said Nemorin.

Now Nemorin, who’s better known as “Nemo” to his fellow fighters, has a new nickname.

“My nickname now is ‘hero,’ so I’m taking that with a smile,” He said.

After Ross’ evaluation is completed, he will likely face criminal charges.

