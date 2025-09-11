WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 23-year-old roofer died after falling from the top of a five-story building in Wilton Manors, police said.

Wilton Manors Police said officers responded around 9 a.m., Thursday, to the 2600 block of Northeast 14th Avenue, where the man had fallen from the rooftop.

Emergency crews with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported him to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died.

The victim’s name has not been released.

As part of standard procedure, the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are conducting investigations into the incident.

