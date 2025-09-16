HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A roof of a home in Hollywood erupted in flames, Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to a home near 38th Avenue and Atlanta Street.

Fire units were able to extinguish the flames quickly, stopping the flames from spreading into the house.

Upon investigation, official found a bucket of tar kettle that was on fire.

No one was inside the home at the time so no injuries were reported.

