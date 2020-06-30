Roof, attic damaged after fire sparks at Coral Springs house

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Springs home suffered damage to its roof and attic after, officials said, a fire broke out.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the one-alarm blaze in the area of Northwest 25th Street and 112th Way, at around 4:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming through the roof.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department on scene of a one alarm house fire in the 2600 block of NW 112th Avenue. No injuries reported. The fire is now under control. pic.twitter.com/5gHa5TneMD — Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department (@CoralSpringsFD) June 30, 2020

According to the homeowner, officials said, roofers were doing some work, and had just left when the fire started.

The flames were contained to the attic but not before they caused extensive damage to that part of the home.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.