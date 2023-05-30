WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A rollover crash on Alligator Alley led to a box truck going up in flames and ending up on a rock pile that acts as a barrier for the canal.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue units, along with Weston Fire Rescue, were on the scene on the westbound lanes of Interstate 75 near the toll plaza.

According to officials, the vehicle rolled onto the median and burst into flames.

Live video footage captured the scene as firefighters applied foam to the flames, which burned for about 15 minutes.

Fire officials could not confirm if anyone died on the scene as a body had not been located. It remains unclear if the driver was ejected from the vehicle before the impact or if they succumbed to the fire.

As a result of the incident, I-75 westbound is closed off as crews work to clear the scene and contain the blaze.

