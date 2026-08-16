PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash between a police cruiser and another vehicle occurred in Pembroke Pines on Saturday.

7News cameras captured the police vehicle and a damaged car being towed away.

The cruiser was on its side in the middle of the intersection of Pines Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

Several cars were involved in the accident, with two cars seen with damage.

The police officer was speaking with other officers as he was being put into an ambulance.

There has been no word on if anyone else was injured, or any details on what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.