DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash along Interstate 595 involving a fuel tanker and a tractor-trailer has shut down all westbound lanes in Davie.

According to Davie Fire Rescue, Wednesday morning’s collision led to the closure of westbound lanes near Davie Road and several other on-ramps east of Davie Road.

Traffic is being diverted at State Road 441.

Davie Fire Rescue officials said the tanker, which was carrying around 3,000 gallons of diesel and 1,000 gallons of gasoline, was found with an active leak upon their arrival.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The cause of the crash and the condition of those involved are unknown at this time.

