Rollover crash involving crane truck shuts down part of I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash along I-95 in Fort Lauderdale involving a crane truck shut down part of the highway for hours.

Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene along the southbound lanes near Broward Boulevard, Saturday morning.

FHP officials tweeted out that the crash led to the closure of five lanes while troopers investigated and cleared the scene.

Officials did not specify whether or not anyone was injured.

All lanes have since reopened to traffic.

