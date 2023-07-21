FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover wreck at a South Florida airport sent one person to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport’s Cypress Garage, Friday morning.

Investigators said a driver struck another vehicle on the third level of the parking structure shortly before 9 a.m., causing her car to flip.

Paramedics rushed the driver, who suffered serious injuries, to Broward Health Medical Center for urgent medical attention.

Meanwhile, BSFR units worked to contain and clear a gasoline spill that resulted from the crash, ensuring the safety of all airport visitors and personnel.

FLL officials said that the incident was contained to a relatively small area and did not impact operations within the garage.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.