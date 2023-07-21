FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a rollover accident that occurred at Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport’s Cypress Garage this morning. The incident, involving a single vehicle, unfolded on the third level of the parking structure shortly before 9 am.

Paramedics rushed the female driver, who sustained serious injuries, to Broward Health Medical Center for urgent medical attention. Meanwhile, Fire Rescue units are working to contain and clear a gasoline spill that resulted from the accident, ensuring the safety of all airport visitors and personnel.

The airport says that the incident was contained to a relatively small area and is not impacting operations within the garage.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.