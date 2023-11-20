HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization held a freedom ride this weekend in support of Israel.

As the war against Hamas rages on in the Middle East, the Rolling Thunder Motorcycle Club held a rally, Sunday morning. At least 100 motorcycles hit the road in Hollywood.

Organizer Boaz Ozzy said he wants people to learn from this rally.

“To get awareness, show, show and tell and share. Never again,” he said. “We’re standing there, we’re here, God is with us.”

The event had the club riding through seven South Florida cities, as they supporting Israel and kept hope alive that hostages held by Hamas will be freed soon.

