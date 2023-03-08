FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near Northwest 15th Avenue and 24th Avenue after one car failed to halt at a stop sign.

On Wednesday, emergency crews arrived on the scene where a van that carried multiple children was rolled over as a result of the collision.

Security footage from a home at the intersection where the crash occurred showed the van speeding through a stop sign as an SUV struck the van and caused it to roll over onto its side.

According to fire rescue officials, two adults and three children were transported to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said no one was cited but the crash remains under investigation.

