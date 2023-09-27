FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After an hours-long standoff, a suspected who barricaded themselves at an apartment was taken into custody.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the scene of the barricaded subject at 841 NW 12th Ave., Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect was connected to a robbery in Oakland Park. When they attempted to take him into custody, he ran into his apartment and refused to come out.

During the almost four hour standoff, SWAT teams used flash bang grenades and even put the suspect’s mother on a loudspeaker in an attempt to get him out of the apartment.

The suspect’s name or any charges he may face were not disclosed.

