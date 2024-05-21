COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A robbery suspect was taken into custody after he jumped into a canal in Cooper City in an attempt to elude deputies.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene in the area of Southwest 49th Place and 100th Avenue, Tuesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where officials surrounded the canal as they attempt to recover the suspect.

A white flotation device was thrown in the water but the suspect is refusing to cooperate with officials.

Divers arrived at the scene as they attempt to pull the suspect out of the water.

After some time in the water, the suspect swam to shore and was pulled out of the water by officials.

The suspect’s identity has not been disclosed.

