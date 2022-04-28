SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a woman and two men who, they said, snatched pricey merchandise from a jewelry store inside inside Sawgrass Mills Mall.

Sunrise Police units responded to the scene of the robbery at Pollack Jewelers, Wednesday night.

According to investigators, the woman went into the store and spoke to a employee, at around 8:45 p.m.

Police said the woman then began to pepper-spray two employees.

Detectives said the two men came into the store, smashed a display case and fled with a case of watches.

The store is being aired out, and authorities are reviewing surveillance footage.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

