Robber forces Miramar AT&T Store employee to turn over $12K in iPhones

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A pricey cellphone heist turned frightening for a AT&T Store employee in Miramar.

Surveillance video captured a robber as he took the employee to the back of the store, located near Southwest 160th Avenue and 10th Street, Monday.

Police said the subject demanded that the store manager turn over several iPhones.

Investigators said the thief left the business with more than $12,000 in merchandise.

According to detectives, store employees never saw a gun during the ordeal.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.