FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have reopened east and westbound lanes after cleaning up a chemical spill over an intersection in Fort Lauderdale.

According to authorities, a truck spilled an unknown chemical over Marina Mile 24th near State Road 84 and Southwest 4th Avenue.

The chemical is unknown; however, it was extremely slippery, causing officials to temporarily block off the intersection in the eastbound and westbound directions to motorists.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where officials were using Speedy Dry to help clear the area.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the scene has been cleared and the roadway has reopened.

