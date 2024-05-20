PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters from the Plantation Fire Department got the upper hand on a propane gas leak at a home in the Plantation Acres neighborhood.

Crews responded to the incident, located in the area of 11400 Northwest 19th Street just before 5 p.m., Monday.

For a few hours, crews evacuated neighboring homes and prepared to burn off the gas in a controlled manner to prevent potential hazards.

Officials said a lightning strike caused the emergency with the propane tank leak.

As of 7:30 p.m., the leak was no longer active and the area is safe, according to officials.

Plantation Police and Fire have reopened several roads from Northwest 112th Avenue to Northwest 118th Avenue that had been closed due to the leak.

No injuries have been reported.

