SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 18-wheeler truck fire on Florida’s Turnpike South brought traffic to a standstill on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a blaze on the turnpike, just before the Sunrise Boulevard exit, and quickly worked to extinguish the flames.

Early Wednesday morning, delays on the highway were evident with traffic backed up all the way to Exit 67 at Coconut Creek Parkway.

Several lanes were blocked as cleanup was underway. As of noon, one lane and the right shoulder remained blocked as crews worked to clean up the rubble of the tractor-trailer.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, no injuries were reported.

Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the affected area and seek alternative routes if possible. Delays are expected to persist until the situation is resolved and the roadway is reopened.

