PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A program to help cancer patients is a life-saving blessing for many.

For people who have no way of getting to their cancer appointments, the Road to Recovery program with the American Cancer Society can be a huge help.

Benny Higdon has been a volunteer driver with the program for four years and said it’s a great way to give back and save lives.

“This is one of the most fulfilling volunteer assignments I’ve ever done,” Higdon said.

The Road to Recovery program is a critical part of cancer patients’ lives.

Some do not have the support or means to travel for treatments, but Higdon is doing his part and he doesn’t let his wheelchair stop him from lending his time, free of charge.

“Because of the frequency of the appointments that these people are going to, it can be a significant cost if they have to pay for them using like a Uber or lLft or taxi,” he said. “All of the patients are so appreciative.”

For Higdon, no trip is too short or too long.

“I have one rider whose doctor’s office is literally like a half a mile or mile from her house, but I’ve had others where it’s like a 10-15 mile ride,” he said.

Karen Davis was diagnosed with breast cancer and found out about the Road to Recovery program at church. She credits the program for helping her find a way to her appointments.

And booking one isn’t complicated.

“The app is just like any other Uber app or Lyft, where you let them know where you’re going and then what time you want to be picked up, so that was really easy,” Davis said.

She says the drivers lifted her spirits to and from her doctor visits.

“The two drivers I received were both cancer survivors and they wanted to be able to give back, so they have been in remission for five years,” she said. “That was very encouraging.”

Davis is now a part of that group that is living cancer-free, but she still plans on using the rides provided for her final radiation treatments.

She said the program eliminates transportation barriers, including having to impose on her family.

“I didn’t have to ask my family to take me to another appointment and pick me back up from another appointment or sit with me for, you know, a number of hours ’cause you don’t know how long you’re gonna be,” she said.

But the problem is there aren’t enough drivers.

“It’s a great program, you know, hopefully they’ll be able to find more volunteers who will help,” Davis said.

And the help means so much during a time of need.

“If, you know, you can do something to help someone else, you should do it,” Higdon said.

If you’d like to volunteer, click here.

