FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials reopened a road after crews repaired a leak on a six-inch water main in Fort Lauderdale.

City officials responded to the leak at the intersection of Southwest 17th Street and South Federal Highway, Wednesday night.

Roads in the area were shut down for hours, and detours were posted for drivers to find a new route as crews made repairs overnight

Once the leak was fixed, crews cleared the roadway of water and reopened streets to traffic.

