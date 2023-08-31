PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple bullets pierced the windshield of a BMW in Pembroke Pines in what police are calling a case of road rage involving children.

Cellphone video obtained by 7News showed the moment Pembroke Pines Police officers arrested the driver responsible along the 2400 block of North University Drive, Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said 33-year-old Joshua Alion Ter Louw-Heflin opened fire at a vehicle just before 5:45 p.m. Inside sat a father and his two children.

Nobody was hit, but the neighborhood was jolted by all the gun-toting action.

Diners at the well-known Capriccio’s Ristorante along University Drive got an impromptu show with dinner.

“We saw like 25 police cars, and I saw a guy handcuffed,” said a woman who was dining at the restaurant.

The cellphone video captured the tense moments that came after the road rage shooting.

Police said it started near the restaurant, at 9500 Sheridan Street, where the suspect was traveling eastbound on Sheridan Street when he was cut off by the victim’s vehicle.

Moments later, detectives said, Louw-Heflin popped off several rounds into the victim’s vehicle. Fortunately, the family inside were not injured.

7News cameras near the spot where the motorist was arrested showed bullet holes in a car.

Police said a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy actually saw the initial shooting, conducted a traffic stop and detained the shooter until police officers arrived.

“There was the guy, and they were chasing him, came down and then they were with guns,” said the owner of Capriccio’s.

The cellphone video was recorded by staff and customers, on a day when hot lead was served up in Pembroke Pines due to piping hot tempers.

Louw-Heflin was taken to the Broward County Jail.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.