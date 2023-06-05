PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews responded to a water main break in Pembroke Pines which has caused a road closure in the area.

On Monday morning, the Pembroke Pines Police Department announced in a tweet that Southwest Third Street, between 70th Avenue and 68th Avenue, have been blocked off due to a water main break.

The breakage occurred at 6900 S.W. 3rd St. which is causing flooding in the area.

Live video footage showed the water bubbling in a significant crack on the street.

The local water department was on the scene as they worked to stop the leak.

Police officers and fire rescue crews were also on the scene to block off the roadway.

Residents in the area may be advised to not drink the tap water as the water could be contaminated.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

