DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The president and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group received a high honor in Davie.

Rita Case was presented with the 2021 President’s Award Elite at a ceremony held Friday.

The award is given to Honda dealerships that excel in sales and service performance, sales experience and business operations.

The event also celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Rick Case Automotive Group.

