FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital got into the spirit of the holiday season Monday.

Rita Case, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Rick Case Automotive Group, presented a $210,000 check to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale, aiming to further support health initiatives at the facility.

Those in the food court were also handed slices of pumpkin and apple pie as Rita worked to personally give back to the community.

“Education, health, and safety have always been our priorities to give back to our community,” Rita said. “That is what’s going to build a very strong community, a very strong bond with residents, and a safe environment to grow, and boy has Broward County grown in the last 40 years since I’ve been here.”

The event also included the official unveiling of the Rick and Rita Case Automotive Food Court at the hospital. Rita said it’s all part of the mission she and her husband shared.

The Rick Case Automotive Group is the nation’s largest female-owned and -operated automotive dealer group. Founded in 1962, the organization celebrates more than 60 years of active business and has been honored by Automotive News as the National All-Star Dealer. President Rita Case was additionally named the 2024 TOE Dealer of the Year.

