FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida philanthropist made a generous donation meant to help save lives in our community.

Rita Case, president and CEO of the Rick Case Automotive Group, on Wednesday presented a $50,000 donation to Broward Health.

Her children, Ryan and Raquel Case, who are also executives in the family business, were also on hand for the ceremony.

In their honor, Broward Health is naming its Cardiac Echo Lab after Rick and Rita Case.

“My family, as well as all the Rick Case Automotive Group, is very proud and honored to support Broward Health,” said Rita Case, “and also, we want to recognize all of the healthcare workers that continue, through their dedication and their hard work and their talent, to save lives every single day.”

The donation comes as Broward Health celebrates its 85th anniversary this year.

