FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of the nation’s largest retail auto group is driven to serve those that help the community

Rita Case, president and CEO of the Rick Case Automotive Group, catered lunch for nurses at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Friday.

It was a way to say thanks for all they do to keep the community healthy and safe.

“We just want to show our appreciation to the professional nurses that have committed their career to helping support and improve hospital patients,” Case said.

“A special shout out to Rita Case, she’s been such a great partner, not only to the community, but also to Holy Cross,” said Mark Doyle, president and CEO of Holy Cross Health. “We’re so grateful and so excited to share this occasion today.”

The generous donation coincides with the end of National Nurses Week and the start of National Hospital Week.

