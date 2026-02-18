DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - In a high honor for a South Florida dealership, Rita Case accepted Honda’s President’s Elite Award.

Case’s auto dealership, Rick Case Automotive Group, won the prestigious award for an unprecedented 18th year in a row.

The award was given to the dealership across several categories, including sales, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction.

“Honda makes an amazing product, and because of that, and because of Rick Case Honda, and all the dealers in South Florida, South Florida is now the number one market for American Honda in the United States. So we’re honored to represent Honda. We’re honored to be the world’s largest volume Honda dealer,” said Rita Case.

The Cases introduced the first Honda products sold in the United States in 1959. A few years later, in 1962, the Rick Case Automotive Group was founded.

Since then, it’s grown to 12 dealerships across South Florida and Georgia.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.