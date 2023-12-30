PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is heartbroken after they returned home last weekend to find their jewelry box broken into and their expensive jewelry missing.

Eve and her mother asked not to show their faces on camera when they spoke with 7News about the Dec. 23 theft at their Pembroke Pines home.

“It’s like a piece of our family ripped away from us,” said Eve.

Eve and her mother said that someone came into their gated community, broke into their home through a part that has no cameras and stole the jewelry.

The victims said the perpetrators took off with a diamond necklace, a rose gold ring, a wedding set, two gold necklaces and a bracelet, among other items. In all, they’re worth about $100,000.

“My mother’s grandmother raised her when she was younger, and she passed away a few years ago, but she gave my mother all of her jewelry — a beautiful gold earring, necklaces and bracelets,” said Eve.

A lot of these pieces of expensive jewelry were passed down from loved ones. The thieves targeted the expensive ones and left behind only the inexpensive items.

Eve said the crooks touched nothing else but the box filled with jewelry and drawers where more jewelry was stored.

“They left all the costume jewelry, but they took all the gold from over here,” she said. “All my Indian gold, 22 carats with charm, worth so much of value, so much of money is all gone.”

A few days earlier, Eve’s mother said, she had uploaded photos of her jewelry to an appraisal app to see how much her gems cost, but she changed her mind and deleted the app.

“I don’t know if it’s a coincidence, but too much of a coincidence not to be concerned about,” said Eve.

The family said they are perplexed and have no idea who could have known what kind of jewelry they had, where they stored it and when they weren’t going to be home.

“We don’t know how to feel in here, what’s safe, very uncomfortable,” said Eve.

The family said they are working with the Pembroke Pines Police Department to find the culprits. They also said they are willing to offer a reward for the return of this jewelry, as they say the sentimental value is too strong.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

