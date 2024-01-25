FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rip currents along South Florida beaches have prompted a warning from ocean rescue officials and led rescuers to save several swimmers in distress over the past two days..

7News cameras captured red and purple flags waving at a lifeguard stand on Fort Lauderdale Beach, Thursday afternoon. The red flag means the water is not safe to go in, and the purple flag alerts beachgoers about the presence of potentially dangerous marine life like man o’ war.

Video shared by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue showed first responders rescuing two swimmers in distress earlier on Thursday due to the choppy waters.

Officials said the strong currents are coming from the east and are pushing the waves so forcefully that it makes it difficult for swimmers to make it back to shore.

“We’ve had strong easterly winds for a few days, which increases the rip currents’ strength. That’s what’s causing the rescues,” said said Alex Bagwell with FLFR Ocean Rescue.

FLFR officials said crews had to come to the rescue of six swimmers in distress in two separate incidents on Wednesday.

“Yesterday we had two rescues resulting in six people being pulled out of the water,” said Bagwell. “One rescue was two people, and then the other rescue was four people in a rip current at one time. One was transported.”

Geri Colosi, who is visiting from Pennsylvania, said she is heeding the warnings and staying out of the water.

“It’s too dangerous. I wouldn’t put my life at risk that way, and anyway, there’s a nice pool at our hotel,” she said.

Officials advise swimmers to refrain from swimming against the tide when encountering a rip current and to swim parallel to the beach and move toward shore or tread water until a lifeguard comes.

The threat of rip currents is expected to remain through at least Sunday so beachgoers are advised to exercise caution.

