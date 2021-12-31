FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Even with a wave of new omicron infections, Fort Lauderdale has decided to go back to its traditional in-person party, complete with anchor drop, food vendors, music and children’s party.

7News cameras captured revelers in downtown Fort Lauderdale in the kind of party scene one comes to expect from New Year’s Eve celebrations. We’ve come to expect in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

It’s a far cry from this time in 2020, when the streets were mostly empty, except for a few people who hung out at patio bars.

“Usually more crowded, but you can’t beat it with the COVID,” said a partygoer.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said the key is keeping people outside.

“We feel like we’re helping the situation by keeping people out of their homes, out of restaurants and in the open air, and letting people enjoy the new year in a healthy way,” he said.

“We are vaccinated, so we feel protected,” said a mother enjoying this year’s festivities.

With the return to in-person celebrating come street closures. Himmarshee Street, or Southwest Second, will be closed between Second and Seventh avenues.

Food vendors are also on hand, as well as a children’s party that ends with a bedtime-friendly anchor drop at 7 p.m. before the big event later on.

“At the stoke of 12, stroke of midnight, a kiss on the cheek, not lips,” said Trantails.

