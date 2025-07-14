PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Ring camera recorded the moment of impact when a small plane crashed into a Pembroke Pines neighborhood, triggering safety concerns from residents and officials about flights heading to and taking off from North Perry Airport.

The security footage, provided by Pembroke Pines Mayor Angelo Castillo, shows a Cessna crashing into a tree on Southwest 14th Street, Sunday evening.

On board, investigators said, was a family of four. Incredibly, all of them are expected to be OK.

Witness Eddy Crisbin said one passenger appeared to to have been more seriously hurt.

“The mother suffered the most injuries; she was covered in blood and, you know, it was very traumatic, very traumatic, very traumatic,” he said.

As soon as the plane crashed, neighbors ran to help.

“One grabbed an ax, one grabbed a fire extinguisher, one grabbed a hose. My father-in-law started recovering and giving care to the individuals on the plane,” said an area resident.

The family was heading home from Turks and Caicos and bound for North Perry Airport. Their Cessna crashed just blocks away.

“It sounded like a big thunder, and I thought somebody hit my car accidentally,” said area resident Janelle Avila. “I looked out the window, and I already see the airplane on the ground. I saw fire, I saw smoke.”

This isn’t the first crash in this neighborhood near North Perry Airport.

Castillo said there have been more than three dozen plane crashes in just the past five years..

“The time has run out on our patience. This community wants to feel safe,” he said.

Back in 2021, a plane crashed into a car near Southwest 72nd Avenue and 13th Street, killing both people on the aircraft and a 4-year-old boy who was in the back seat of the car.

As wreckage from Sunday’s crash is cleared away, neighbors said enough is enough.

“Now I’m just traumatized. I’m just scared to walk out the doors now. I don’t want this to happen again,” said Avila.

The cause of Sunday’s crash remains under investigation.

