HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A rideshare driver was shot in the shoulder while trying to intervene during an attempted robbery in Hallandale Beach, police said.

Officers responded to the reported shooting Thursday morning at the 300 block of 1st Street.

According to investigators, the incident unfolded when the rideshare driver had stopped to drop off a passenger. As the driver exited the vehicle to assist with belongings, an unidentified suspect, described as a Black male with his face covered, approached with a firearm and demanded money, police said.

The suspect then reportedly attempted to rob the passenger, seeking to take their phone and belongings. The driver intervened and was shot in the shoulder. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The passenger was physically unharmed in the incident.

Hallandale Beach Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to call the department’s tip line at (954) 457-1404 or Broward County Crime Stoppers.

