FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a rideshare driver is seeking justice after he was shot and killed during a carjacking in Fort Lauderdale, Thanksgiving morning.

Jorge Luis Arcia woke up at 3 a.m. to starting working on Thanksgiving day.

The 56-year-old worked to provide for his two sons, ages 12 and 20, who are currently living in Cuba.

“Thanksgiving Day, when we should all be with our family, he was working,” said the victim’s niece, Jennifer Prieto.

Now, Arcia’s family is left without a beloved father, brother and uncle.

“We’re devastated. Like my mom, his sister, she can’t even talk, she’s devastated, she can’t even move, she’s devastated,” said Prieto. “The 12-year-old boy is asking where his dad is, and what are you going to tell him?”

Fort Lauderdale Police said the deadly carjacking happened just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday near East Los Olas Boulevard and Tarpon Drive.

When officers arrived, the accused shooter, 18-year-old Jesus Villatoro, was found at the driver’s side door.

Arcia was face down, shot in the head and chest, deceased.

Officials say Villatoro was given verbal commands to show his hands, but he took off running.

Police ran after him, and he was soon arrested in front All Saints Episcopal Church.

Detectives recovered several shell casings and found Arcia’s car riddled with bullets.

According to the arrest report, the police had gotten a 911 call about an attempted car jacking just minutes before the shooting.

The first victim of the attempted carjacking told police that Villatoro, while armed, “approached his vehicle and attempted to open his vehicle’s door.”

That driver managed to get away, but he said he watched Villatoro try to get into another vehicle.

Fort Lauderdale Police then got another 911 call. A woman reporting she heard six gunshots.

“I woke up at four in the morning from the loud noise and then I heard a lot of cops and then there was a helicopter circling for 20 minutes,” a witness, Andrea, said.

The arrest report details that, while being questioned by police, Villatoro admitted to “shooting at the victim after the victim refused to give him a ride.”

Villatoro claimed Arcia had a gun and pointed it at him.

Arcia’s family says that’s not true.

“He didnt have a gun, like, that’s impossible,” said Prieto. ” He never had a gun.”

Villatoro has been placed behind bars, charged with murder and two counts of carjacking with a firearm.

As for Arcia’s family, the charges don’t change what they lost.

“He was the best person ever, the best uncle ever,” Prieto said. “Walk into a room, smiling, laughing… He never had a bad day. Even when he had a bad day, he was happy. I never met anyone like this.”

Arcia’s family have set up an online fundraiser to help with funeral costs and to support the victim’s sons still in Cuba.

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