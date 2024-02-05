FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A festival of fun delighted audiences of all ages in Fort Lauderdale this weekend.

Families were invited to attend the second annual Joe DiMaggio Winter Carnival at the Jack & Jill Center in Fort Lauderdale, Sunday afternoon, for an exciting day of rides and food,

Organizers said they aimed to bring the community together while also raise awareness for the center’s children and family programs.

“It just got bigger. We see a lot more people coming out from the neighborhood, a lot more people sponsoring the event and really getting involved in our local community,” said Heather Siskind, CEO of the Jack & Jill Center. “The weather dried out, the people showed up, and we’re all here having a great time.”

The Jack & Jill Center has been serving South Florida for 82 years.

