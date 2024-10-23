PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of Florida’s finest pedaled with a purpose to honor the state’s first responders who died in the line of duty the year before.

The annual Brotherhood Ride kicked off in Naples on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the group rode to the Pembroke Pines Police Department to pay tribute to motorman Charles Herring, who tragically lost his life when he was hit by a piece of debris while on patrol.

The Brotherhood Ride event began after the deadly June 18, 2007 when nine Charleston, South Carolina firefighters lost their lives in the line of duty.

“This actually started in 2007 when we lost nine firefighters in Charleston, South Carolina. Our very first ride was the next year to show the families we hadn’t forgotten. We rode from Naples, Florida, up to Charleston, South Carolina, and then since then, it’s become an annual tradition that we honor Florida’s fallen, the guys that are out there, men and women protecting the state of Florida on a daily basis,” said retired firefighter Jeff Morse.

The group will cycle through the state for eight days, covering over 600 miles, averaging 70 to 90 miles a day.

