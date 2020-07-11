Ride to Remember motorcyclists pay tribute to fallen BSO deputy

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy who died in the line of duty was honored by motorcyclists who are riding across the country to remember fallen law enforcement officers.

The inaugural End of Watch Ride to Remember tour took bikers to the BSO Deerfield Beach District Office, Saturday morning.

They held a ceremony where they paid tribute to BSO Deputy Benjamin Nimtz, who died while responding to domestic dispute call on July 21, 2019.

Officials said Nimtz’s marked patrol car collided with a white pickup truck at the intersection of Military Trail and Southwest 10th Street, near Century Village,

Nimtz was transported to Broward Health North in Pompano Beach, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was 30 years old.

J.C. Shah, chairman of the nonprofit Beyond the Call of Duty, said it’s important to carry on the legacy of fallen officers.

“Take the history of your fallen and carry it on. Take what these men or women stood for, or what their core values were, and carry it on,” he said.

The End of Watch Ride to Remember tour features a trailer with pictures of all the officers nationwide being honored.

Nimtz is survived by his wife and two children.

