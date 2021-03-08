Rickards Middle students learn from home following partial roof collapse

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Middle school students are learning from home on Monday after a school scare.

On Friday, a partial ceiling collapse happened at Rickards Middle School in Oakland Park.

The roof collapsed over the school’s media center, leaving behind debris and loose wiring.

Students and staff were evacuated to safety.

Broward County Public Schools officials said no students or staff were in the media center at the time of the incident.

Two adults and seven children had to be transported to the hospital due to complaints of minor ailments such as headaches, nausea and anxiety.

All students will continue to work from home the remainder of the week.

Investigations regarding the cause of the roof collapse are underway.

